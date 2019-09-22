September Holidays Activities

Term three school holiday activities are out! Thanks to Mackay Regional Council, they have put together this list! Come along to the Botanic Gardens this school holidays and enjoy the outdoors! There are a range of self-guided activities to get involved in the fun.

Kid’s Craft Sessions

Cost: $5 per child

Dates: Thursday, September 26 and Friday, October 4

Time: 10am to 11.30am

Location: Meeting room (opposite the café)Come along for some creative fun making necklaces and key chains using seed pods, bamboo, clay and beads. Suitable for children aged 6 years and over. Parental supervision required. Bookings essential, places limited. For more information or to book a spot, please call 4952 7300.

Nature Passport

Date: Daily

Time: 9am to 5pm

Location: Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens

Cost: FreePick up your Nature Passport from Botanic Gardens Visitor Information, Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm or weekends from the brochure holder at the noticeboard opposite the Cafe. Begin your journey on a 1.6km circuit through the Gardens. Discover some fun facts along the way and stamps or stickers to collect at each stop.

Bocce with a buddy

Cost: $5 for hire of bocce set

Date: Monday to Friday

Time: 9am to 5pm

Location: Malta GardenEnjoy a game of bocce on our sand bocce court. Bocce sets are available for hire from Botanic Gardens Visitor Information.

Guided walks

Date: Every Friday until October

Time: 10am

Location: Meet at Botanic Gardens Visitor Information

Cost: FreeJoin us on a walk to discover the Gardens. Walks are available every Friday, April to October, bookings are recommended. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information or to book a spot, please call 4952 7300 or email [email protected]