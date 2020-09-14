September School Holidays All Sorted Thanks To Mackay Tourism

September School Holidays all Sorted

Keeping the whole family entertained these September school holidays has been made easy, thanks to a new marketing campaign announced today by Mackay Tourism. ‘Sixteen Days of September Fun’ showcases sixteen fun activities in The Mackay Region, to experience throughout September.

Chief Executive Officer of Mackay Tourism Tas Webber said the Sixteen Days of September Fun campaign aims to inspire locals, visiting friends and relatives and the four-hour drive market to explore The Mackay Region during the September school holidays.

“The September school holidays are always a busy time for the region’s tourism operators,” Mr Webber said.

“This campaign will increase Mackay’s exposure on social media through targeted messaging and daily posts, directing viewers to a webpage with activities they can partake in during their visit.”

Aiming to increase the number of and average length of stay of event attendees, Sixteen Days of September Fun will also showcase upcoming events like the September Weekender events at the MECC and Rumble on the Reef. Rumble on the Reef Event Promoter Donny Fraser encouraged visitors to make the most of the upcoming school holidays.

“Rumble on the Reef is Australia’s largest skateboarding festival and will see the nation’s best skaters compete right here in Mackay,” Mr Fraser said.

“Complimenting the excitement of Rumble on the Reef are the region’s abundance of fun activities that are sure to make these September school holidays one to remember.”

Details on each of the Sixteen Days of September Fun will be shared on the @visitmackay Facebook page and on the campaign website which you can find HERE