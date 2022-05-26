Serial Wedding Crasher Caught Stealing From Melbourne Newlyweds

A brazen wedding crasher has been caught out after allegedly stealing more than hearts.

Police have charged a 24-year-old man after gifts and cash were stolen from several wedding receptions in Melbourne.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victoria Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The Carlton man donned a suit and tie, allegedly posing as a wedding guest at eight receptions in Brunswick, Fitzroy, Brunswick East, Ripponlea and Hawthorn between 2 April and 22 May.

The wedding thief allegedly stole $16,000 cash, along with jewellery and gift cards from three of the venues.

After managing the tears of unhappy brides and enraged grooms, Melbourne's wedding industry took matters into their own hands, sharing the man's image with one another, before he was spotted by wedding planner Jasmine Arapovic at her sister-in-law's wedding.

"It was a heavy Macedonian wedding, he definitely didn't blend in," she told Nine News.

"My dad then put him in a bit of a headlock to make sure he didn't try and escape before I could have a chat with the venue manager to get them to put him in a room." - Ms Arapovic

Detectives on Wednesday executed a search warrant at an address in Carlton where they located stolen jewellery and gift cards.

The 24-year-old man was arrested and charged with 27 charges, including aggravated burglary, burglary, theft and going equipped to steal.

He has been bailed to appear before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 18 October.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.