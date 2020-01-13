Serious crash at Castle Forbes Bay

A 58 year old woman and an 85 year old man are in hospital following a serious two vehicle crash on the Huon Highway at Castle Forbes Bay about 10.30am today.

The crash occurred when a southbound green Toyota Hilux failed to negotiate a left hand curve in the road and hit the western road barrier, before colliding with a northbound red Toyota Camry. The Hilux rolled several times before coming to rest on its roof.

The Huon highway was reduced to one lane for over four hours while investigators were at the scene.

The Huon Valley woman, who was the front passenger of the Camry, was taken to hospital with suspected back injuries while the man driving the Hilux, also from the Huon Valley, was hopitalised with a hand injury.

Initial investigations suggest a loss of concentration or possible medical episode may have caused the Hilux to cross to the northbound lane at around 4015 Huon Highway

Police are seeking information from anyone who observed the vehicles before the collision and they're asked to contact Constable Jared Gowen at Southern Crash Investigation Services on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or crimestopperstas.com.au