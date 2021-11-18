Serious Crash On Gympie Road Leaves Pedestrian In Hospital

A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Strathpine on Thursday evening.

The 19-year-old was on Gympie Road when a silver Mazda collided with him around 7:30pm.

The driver of the car, a 66-year-old female was uninjured in the incident, while the pedestrian was taken to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with serious injuries.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the traffic incident, asking for any witnesses, or anyone with dash-cam footage, to contact police.

Reports from the Queensland Ambulance twitter page alleges the 19-year-old was riding his bicycle when the incident occured.

More to come.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.