Serious Crime Officers Bust Adelaide Clandestine Meth Lab

A clandestine meth lab in Adelaide’s southern suburbs has unceremoniously had its operation interrupted by police.

Officers from the Serious and Organised Crime Branch conducted a search at a Morphett Vale address on Wednesday where they discovered the methamphetamine laboratory.

A 46-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from the Flaxmill Road property were arrested and charged with manufacturing a controlled drug and possessing prescribed equipment and precursor chemicals.

The duo was refused bail and will front the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It follows revelations that SA Police are busting almost one clandestine lab every week, of varying size and production.

“We have seen large scale super laboratories in this state operating within suburbs … Generally linked to organised crime given the finances required to establish the laboratories and the established networks required to traffic the substances either in this state or on a national basis,” Superintendent Denise Gray, OIC Serious and Organised Crime Branch said.

Sup Gray said people get into the drug manufacturing business for various reasons, from “straight out greed to extortion or debts owed”.

“Large scale production, manufacture and trafficking of drugs typically support the illegal activities of organised crime – which in turn supports their lifestyle,” she said.

The majority of South Australia's organised crime syndicates are tied to interstate and international syndicates.

