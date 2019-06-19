Seriously....NO

Thanks to Perth Now

A man and a woman “annoyed” at finding their neighbours’ kids’ footballs in their backyard have begun legal action against them, claiming the children have ruined the “enjoyment” of their Perth home.

Peter and Lynda Walton also claim in a writ* lodged* in the Western Australian Supreme Court that Brad and Penny Tilley caused damage estimated at $15,000 to their brick wall by attaching a children’s cubbyhouse and shower and installing a below-ground pool.

The Waltons bought their $1.4 million, two-storey, four-bedroom and three-bathroom house that features floor-to-ceiling glass walls in 2013.

They say they are the sole owners of the brick wall, which runs parallel between the two properties in the Perth suburb of Bicton, Western Australia, because it sits within their land’s boundary.

They say they never gave permission for any structure to be fixed on the wall and claim the attachment of the cubbyhouse, an external shower, fence post and planter boxes are the same as trespass. Trespass means going on someone’s land without permission.

They also claim the pool, which was built in the rear corner about 1.6m to 1.8m from the wall as well as a timber-slat fence and steel post, had created a 3mm vertical crack that widened to 30mm at the bottom and a 2m horizontal crack that runs across the top.

Besides wanting the Tilleys to repair the alleged* damage, the Waltons also want the family to remove the cubbyhouse, planter boxes, fence post and external shower, which they say is partially* visible from the ground level of the property and fully visible from the first floor “resulting in a continuing visual discomfort and disturbance”.

The Waltons also claim in the document under “private nuisance” the Tilleys’ three children, their friends and the children of guests, had “kicked or thrown various sports balls” over the fence, which the Waltons say has “interfered with” their “reasonable and ordinary use and enjoyment” of their home.

The writ says the couple continue to find and remove balls from the yard and/or roof and have to constantly return them resulting in “annoyance, inconvenience and/or discomfort”.

It also says that the couple have photographic evidence of the balls in their yard dating as far back as February 2016 to January this year.

The Waltons then go on to claim Mr and Mrs Tilley had “actual knowledge” of balls being “kicked or thrown into or on to” their property and that they first raised their concerns about the children back in 2015, about a year after the family moved in.

In the writ, it says they are seeking for the Tilleys to be “permanently restrained* from placing, attaching, causing and permitting any item whatsoever to be placed on or attached to the wall” and that they agree to repair the alleged damage to the wall, remove the shower, cubbyhouse and “remedy* the nuisances”.

In addition, they said they had a quote* to fix the wall estimated to be between $12,000 and $15,000.

