Serve Weather Fatality As Half Of Queensland On Floodwatch

A large part of Queensland continues to be on flood watch with widespread heavy rain likely to move south towards Brisbane and the coast over the next few days.

“Today’s a big day and if it goes to plan, we should see this system move out over the ocean – late today and into tomorrow,” Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Commissioner Andrew Short told Sky News.

“And communities will get some relief.” - Assist. Comm. Short

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Queensland Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Helen Reid, from the Bureau of Meteorology, said flooding is likely across the far north and central interior on Wednesday, after more than 100 millimetres fell in just one hour inland from Townsville.

"We're watching carefully all the rivers across Queensland, through the south-east as well," she said.

“There’s still the potential for some thunderstorms to be severe in nature and that’s covering pretty much the central parts of the state and also through the north as well”

“Almost the only parts that are missing are the southeast and the northwest,” Ms Reid said.

Further south around 80mm of rain is expected to hit Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast today, with 40mm forecast for the Gold Coast.

Beaches have been closed on both the Sunshine and Gold Coasts.

Meanwhile one person has been rescued at Charters Towers, while tragically, a woman has reportedly been found dead in her car that was submerged in flood waters north of Mackay overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said an emergency call came through just after 5am Wednesday to reports of a flooding incident at Mount Ossa

Queensland Ambulance has confirmed two people managed to get out safely and were treated at the scene, before being transported to hospital in a stable condition.

"Two stable patients, one with no obvious injuries and another with a head laceration, are being assessed," they wrote.

It’s believed the tragedy occurred near a causeway, however officers are still piecing together the circumstances.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr