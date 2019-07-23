SES advises to travel early BEFORE blizzard conditions hit the Alps from 7pm tonight

ISSUED 2pm 23 July 2019

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a Severe Weather Warning this morning for damaging north to north-westerly winds, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h likely over the Alpine area (above 1200 metres) from late this afternoon. Elevated areas (above 500 metres) are most at risk. Wind gusts over the Alps above 1200metres may reach 100 to 120 km/h tonight.

10 to 30 mm of rain is forecast around Alpine areas, expected to fall as about 20cm of snow above 1100metres. The predicted winds and snow conditions are likely to result in blizzards and bring dangerous driving conditions on Alpine Roads that could remain well into Wednesday. Driving hazards include reduced visibility, potential to be stranded by heavy snow falls and high winds blowing trees down over roads and powerlines.



The main wind and blizzard risk period is from approximately 7pm tonight until the early hours of Wednesday when the damaging winds are expected to ease.

Alpine resorts are expecting roads to be damaged or cut by fallen trees, and roads may be closed once bad weather begins.

For your safety, SES Regional Agency Commander Neil Payn advises “If you’re travelling to Alpine Resorts today, plan to reach your destination before 7pm tonight when conditions are expected to become more dangerous due to high winds and snowfall creating blizzard conditions.”

If you are driving:

Avoid travel during blizzard-like conditions - expect road closures.

Be aware of potential hazards caused by damaging winds and blizzard conditions: hazardous falling trees, power outages due to fallen or damaged power lines

If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees and powerlines

Arrive at your destination early and park your car undercover and away from trees before the bad weather arrives.



For road closure information, check the VicTraffic website (https://traffic.vicroads.vic.gov.au/), contact your local council or call VicRoads (13 11 70).



You should stay informed by listening to emergency broadcasters and monitoring warnings.



Call Triple Zero (000) in a life-threatening emergency.



For severe weather-related emergency assistance from the SES, phone 132 500.