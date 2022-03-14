SES Defend Decision To Refuse Help From The ADF Amid NSW Flood Crisis

NSW State Emergency Service commissioner Carlene York has come out in defence of the decision to turn down help from the ADF amid the NSW flood crisis.

The State Emergency Service’s response to the NSW floods is being criticised after it was revealed the SES refused assistance from the army and emergency helicopter operators.

In a report published on Sunday, it was revealed that an ADF representative reached out to the SES on two separate occasions on February 25 offering assistance three days before the flooding began but were turned down.

It was also revealed that three private helicopters reserved for emergencies and disasters were not utilised or sent to other areas as Lismore became almost completely submerged in floodwaters.

According to SES commissioner Carlene York, the SES had made decisions in preparation for the floods based on advice from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Ms York said the original forecast on February 25 for the Northern Rivers region had detailed “minor to moderate” flooding but by February 28, flooding was "above anything we have experienced in that area".

Ms York said the SES made the decision to send helicopters to the South Coast based on intel received from the Bureau of Meteorology.

"We were taking our advice from the Bureau of Meteorology and placing our resources where we believed they were needed," she said.

The commissioner said volunteers who risked their own lives to save others should not be criticised for these decisions.

"They are community members who have put their hand up, without payment, to risk their lives to help the community," she said.

Premier Dominic Perrottet has said a full review into both preparation and the response to the flooding will be launched.

