Selina Neill from the SES Mackay says now is the time to be prepared for Storm and Cyclone Season. There is alot of media coverage with the bushfires right now, and whilst we need to be prepared for the fires, we are encouraged to not forget about storms and cyclones.

If you would like to join the SES Mackay, get in touch here

Be prepared this cyclone season, and WIN a Triple M powerbank thanks to DAM Services. enter here