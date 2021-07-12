SES Responds To Over 30 Calls For Help As South WA Face More Storm Weather

Southern parts of the state are copping a drenching with heavy rains and can expect strong winds up to 100ks an hour.

Severe Weather warnings are in place from Jurien Bay down to Bremer Bay and wind gusts of 91-kays an hour hit Rottnest Island at about 7:30 am Monday morning.

Whilst winds have temporarily eased, damaging winds, squally showers and thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon, continuing through to late Tuesday.

Locations likely to be affected are Albany, Bunbury, Katanning, Mandurah, Manjimup, Margaret River, Mount Barker, Narrogin and Perth.

Over 30 calls for help have been received by emergency services, beginning from 4 am Monday morning.



