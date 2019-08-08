SES Urge Caution Ahead of Cold Snap

Victoria State Emergency Service is urging the public to stay informed and prepare for cold, ice, and snow from Friday and into the weekend, particularly on north east roads.

The Bureau of Meteorology expects snow down to 500m on Friday, including areas where snow does not regularly fall like Beechworth, Stanley, Kinglake areas with conditions below zero in multiple areas across the north east.

“When the public fail to drive to the conditions, they not only put their own lives at risk, but also the lives of other road users, and emergency services personnel. It’s also the time to be a good neighbour and check in with vulnerable friends and family during the cold snap”. - Brendan Corboy, Regional Agency Commander of the Victoria State Emergency Service.

Drivers are urged to exercise caution, drive to the conditions and carry snow chains when travelling through Alpine resorts. Black ice may form on roads in some areas. Black ice freezes clear on the road surface, making it difficult to see. Drivers are encouraged to travel at safe speeds, use their lights in low visibility & allow plenty of stopping distance between your car and the car in front.

“Police are still catching vehicles entering alpine resorts without snow chains when they are required to carry them. This presents a road safety issue and ties up police resources unnecessarily,” said Pauline Williams, Victoria Police Hume Regional Emergency Management Inspector.

Weather advice and warnings at www.emergency.vic.gov.au

Warnings information is available on the VicEmergency Hotline 1800 226 226