Set-Back For Tamil Family Fighting To Avoid Deportation

A blow for a Biloela asylum seeker family with The High Court's rejection on Thursday to approve a special leave request for their youngest daughter’s visa application.

The Tamil family hit the headlines and our hearts back in 2019 when the family based in rural Queensland were sent into detention on Christmas Island.

In May this year, the youngest daughter Tharnicaa became unwell with a blood infection and was hospitalised in Perth.

The family were relocated from Christmas Island into Perth community detention after WA Health asked federal authorities for the family to remain in Perth due to Tharnicaa's ongoing needs for specialised care.

Not their first refusal, The High Court had previously refused special leave applications from Nades in 2015 and Priya in 2019.

The Murugappans', have been embattled in a three-year legal dispute against the Australian government, who want them deported to Sri Lanka.

Supporters of the family however remain hopeful Immigration Minister Alex Hawke will use his discretion to clear the way for her to apply for a protection visa.

