Seth MacFarlane Has Donated $1Mill To The Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital

Seth MacFarlane, the man behind TV shows such as Family and The Cleveland Show, has donated $1 million to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Seth is the latest in a long line of big names from all across the world to contribute to the appeal.

In a tweet thanking Seth for his donation, the hospital announced that they will be naming their new Koala Intensive Care Ward the Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward as a way of recognising his large contribution.

To donate to to the Wildlife Warriors, click here.

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!