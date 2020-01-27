Seth MacFarlane Has Donated $1Mill To The Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital

The support continues

Seth MacFarlane, the man behind TV shows such as Family and The Cleveland Show, has donated $1 million to the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Seth is the latest in a long line of big names from all across the world to contribute to the appeal.

In a tweet thanking Seth for his donation, the hospital announced that they will be naming their new Koala Intensive Care Ward the Perry MacFarlane Intensive Care Ward as a way of recognising his large contribution.

To donate to to the Wildlife Warriors, click here.

27 January 2020

