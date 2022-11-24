Seven Men Arrested After Police Discover Alleged Links To International Drug Ring

Seven men have been arrested over their alleged involvement in a multi-national drug ring which is believed to have been behind the importation of more than 300kg of methamphetamines into NSW.

An investigation into international drug networks had been launched by NSW Police and several other criminal taskforces as of last year.

The investigations led to a number of raids which were carried out across Western Sydney early on Wednesday morning.

During the raids, police seized over $1.2 million in cash, gold bullion, cigarettes, a rifle, ammunition and drugs including MDMA, cocaine and cannabis.

Police also seized electronic devices, crypto-wallets and other documentation.

The raid resulted in the arrest of five men aged between 30 and 40-years-old.

Investigators later arrested a 28 and 32-year-old man following a “controlled delivery” which resulted in the further seizure of $1.4 million in cash.

According to Detective Superintendent Peter Faux, the drug ring had been linked to several other criminal networks from overseas.

"Crime groups are definitely trying to work collaboratively to avoid law enforcement," he said.

"What it has shown as well is that working with our partner agencies - not only in NSW and Australia but around the world - we will identify the people and dismantle their syndicates."

