Seven Men Charged After Police Raid $40 Million Cannabis Operation In South West Queensland

Queensland police have charged seven men with drug offences and seized almost $40 million of cannabis following a raid in the state’s south west.

With assistance from Drug and Serious Crime Group, Toowoomba police arrested seven men including a 42-year-old, a 46-year-old, a 35-year-old, a 41-year-old, a 43-year-old, a 40-year-old, and a 36-year-old – following the execution of a search warrant at a rural property at Boondooma.

Located at a former cattle station, approximately 110km northwest of Kingaroy, police allegedly seized approximately 15680 cannabis plants and 50kg of dried cannabis, along with generators, hydroponic and other equipment used to grow cannabis on a large scale.

The street value of the cannabis seized at the property is estimated to be $39.9 million.

The raid followed a police search of a vehicle on July 18 on the Warrego Highway at Helidon, where approximately 200kg of processed cannabis was allegedly seized.

Police will allege the cannabis was being transported from the property.

All men were charged with one count each of producing and possessing a dangerous drug (cannabis).

The men have been remanded in custody and are due to re-appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on August 16.

All cannabis plants seized as part of the investigation have been destroyed and hydroponic equipment dismantled.

Investigations are continuing.

