Seven People Escape Suspicious House Fire In Oakleigh East

Seven people have escaped a house fire in Oakleigh East earlier this morning with police ruling the fire suspicious.

Emergency services arrived at the Sunshine Street property at around 4:15AM on Wednesday morning.

According to a Fire Rescue Victoria spokesperson, fire fighters arrived to find the back of the home engulfed in flames while seven people stood in front of the property.

All seven people managed to escape the blaze unharmed.

Fire fighters were able to gain control of the blaze within five minutes.

A number of the residents who escaped the blaze are believed to be elderly with a 90-year-old man transported to Monash Hospital as a precaution.

Victoria police have launched a full investigation into the cause of the blaze which authorities believe to be suspicious.

Anyone with information pertaining to the blaze is urged to contact police.

