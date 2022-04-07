Seven Teens Arrested After Box Hill South Home Invasion

Seven teenagers have been arrested after an aggravated burglary in Box Hill South on Friday morning.

Police allege the teens forced their way into a Nash Street house about 1.45am but were caught out by the residents.

A multi-team quick response saw five teens arrested at the scene, while a further two were arrested nearby.

Fortunately, the occupants of the house weren’t physically injured.

The brazen teens were allegedly travelling at high speeds along the Mordialloc Freeway in a stolen Mazda 6 earlier in the evening.

It’s alleged the vehicle was stolen from a Briars Hill address on 4 April.

Three of the teens, including a 16-year-old Carrum Downs boy, a 16-year-old boy from Briars Hill boy and a 14-year-old Mornington boy have each been charged with attempted aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle and commit indictable offence whilst on bail.

They will appear before a children’s court today.

While a 17-year-old boy from Skye, a 16-year-old Parkdale boy, a 15-year-old boy from Carrum Downs and 14-year-old Frankston boy have each been charged with attempted aggravated burglary and theft of motor vehicle.

They have been bailed to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

