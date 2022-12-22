Several People Cut From Cars Following Multi-Vehicle Collision

A number of people have been pulled from the wreckage of a multi-car pile-up in Sydney’s west on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Widemere Road at around 11:50AM following reports of a multi-vehicle collision.

According to police, several vehicles including a concrete truck, a smaller truck and a number of cars were involved in the crash.

Emergency crews worked to free several people who became trapped in their cars this morning.

Fire crews have been using winches and hydraulic fuels to cut several people free from two vehicles.

The large concrete truck is believed to have rolled onto its side causing a smaller truck and other vehicles to crash into it.

Three people required medical treatment from paramedics at the scene.

Investigations into the cause of the collision are ongoing.

