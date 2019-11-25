Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued For Parts Of NSW, Including Sydney

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of NSW, including Sydney.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued the warning just after 3pm on Monday, advising that Gosford, Sydney, Armidale, Orange, Bathurst and Katoomba may be at risk of flash flooding, damaging winds and large hailstones.

According to the State Emergency Service, people in at risk areas should:

- Move their cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony;

- Keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines, and report any fallen power lines to Ausgrid, Endeavour Energy, Essential Energy or Evoenergy;

- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains; and

- Avoid walking, riding a bike or driving through flood water.

Regular updates and more information can be accessed from BOM here.

