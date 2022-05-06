Severe Weather Lashes Southern Tasmania Forcing School Closures And Power Outages

Southern Tasmania has been lashed by wild weather as flooded roads force school closures.

Recording its sixth highest rainfall in 120 years, 14 schools have shut the gates around the region, while over 2,500 households are still without power.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Tasmania Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

The south-east copped the heaviest rainfalls overnight, with 101 millimetres recorded at Mount Wellington, followed by Nugent at 96 millimetres and Triabunna 90 millimetres.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has advised that the worst of the rain has passed across southern Tasmania, however, there still remains a severe weather warning for parts of Tasmania’s Western, South East, North East and East Coast districts with heavy rainfall likely to ease during the afternoon.

"It's on the wind-down, it's the thunderstorms at the moment that are … of concern," BOM's Deb Taber said.

The following warnings are current:

A Moderate Flood Warning is current for the Jordan River.

Minor Flood Warnings are current for Huon, Derwent, South Esk, and Macquarie.

Flooding is also expected along the Coal River.

Additional areas of localised flooding may develop during Friday with further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, particularly in southern parts covered by the Severe Weather Warning.

“Police advise motorists to avoid Risdon Road, Hobart between the Ampol Service station and the Brooker Highway due to flooding,” a due to flooding from a rivulet breaking its banks a police statement said.

Meanwhile southern Tasmanians are being urged to stay home if possible and avoid driving or walking in floodwaters.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.