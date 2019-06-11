Severe Weather To Hit Most Of Victoria On Wednesday

A severe weather warning is in place across the majority of Victoria on Wednesday as the state readies itself for wind and rain.

A cold front will move across the state on Wednesday, bringing with it a band of rain as well as damaging winds.

Winds averaging 60 to 70 km/h and gusts as high as 100 km/h are forecast to lash the state, particularly in elevated areas.

Gusts as high as 120 km/h are possible around the northeast Alps.

Horsham, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Maryborough, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Wodonga, Wangaratta, Traralgon and Bairnsdale are expected to be affected, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Melbourne is expected to receive between six and 20 millimetres of rain from the late morning to mid afternoon.

The conditions are expected to ease afterwards.