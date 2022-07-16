Severe Weather Warning For Damaging Winds Issued For Parts Of Victoria

The Bureau Of Meterology has issues a severe weather warning for damaging winds this afternoon across parts of Victoria.

Areas on notice include Central, East Gippsland, North Central, North East, West and South Gippsland and South West Forecast Districts.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Victorian Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Winds of up to 100 kilometres per hour are predicted over the alpine regions areas, with residents urged to stay in doors this afternoon, and for others to avoid unnecessary movement in the area.

The high pressure system is moving slowly eastwards across the Tasman Sea and the system will combine with an approaching cold front over western Victoria to strengthen the pressure gradient.

Damaging wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour are possible over the Otways and central Victorian ranges and their southern-facing slopes, and northern Melbourne suburbs from early this morning.

Damaging wind gusts up to 100 kilometres per hour are likely to develop over the Alpine ranges and their southern-facing slopes this afternoon.

Damaging winds averaging 80 to 90 kilometres per hour are possible over Alpine areas above 1400m from late this afternoon.

It is expected conditions will ease Sunday morning in the west, removing the warnings, while conditions will improve more by the afternoon.

Locations which may be affected include Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh, Mt Baw Baw, Falls Creek, Mt Hotham and Omeo.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr: