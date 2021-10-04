Severe Weather Warning For Returning Holiday-Makers

Authorities are warning holidaymakers returning to Adelaide after enjoying a getaway in regional South Australia this long weekend.

RAA Manager, Charles Mountain said that Monday's driving conditions are less than ideal with a severe weather warning for parts of the state with peak wind gusts of up to 100 km/ph.

"Please be mindful you may encounter strong winds and heavy rainfalls in your way home, but also just be mindful that the roads back into Adelaide might be crowded as well"

By midday traffic build up had cars slowed to a crawl on Port Wakefield Rd, with traffic backed up from the Princes Highway and Copper Coast Highway intersection for at least two kilometres.

There remain severe weather warnings for 100k wind gusts in Adelaide.

Meantime, police are investigating a crash at West Beach caravan park after a camper trailer hit a pedestrian.

It happened on Sunday around 5:15pm on Military Road, with a 60-year-old woman rushed to the Royal Adelaide Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The driver, a 66-year-old man from Craigburn Farm, was also taken to Hospital to have blood samples taken for analysis.