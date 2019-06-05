Severe Weather Warning For Southwest, Great Southern

Severe weather is on the way tomorrow night for parts of the Southwest and Great Southern, and residents are being advised to prepare now.



The severe conditions could affect Albany, Bunbury, Busselton, Margaret River, Mount Barker and Walpole.



DFES advises you to:

Trim branches around your home to prevent them falling on your roof or car.

Clear gutters and down pipes so they do not overflow after heavy rain.

Store or weigh down loose objects around your home or work like outdoor furniture that could be picked up and thrown by strong winds, causing damage or injury.

Prepare an emergency kit with a battery operated radio, torch, spare batteries and first aid kit.

Organise an emergency plan, including a plan to evacuate for your family and pets in case your home becomes flooded.



WEATHER DETAILS:



At 05/06/2019 13:30:00 the Bureau of Meteorology advised a strong cold front is expected to approach the southwest during Thursday, arriving at the Capes around 11 pm Thursday night.

As the cold front approaches the Capes, northerly winds are expected to strengthen. Average winds may reach 50 to 60 kilometres per hour with DAMAGING GUSTS, possibly to 100 kilometres per hour at times, from Thursday morning. Tides between Geraldton and Albany are higher than normal at present and are expected to remain so during Thursday and Friday. Tides are expected to rise SIGNIFICANTLY ABOVE THE NORMAL HIGH TIDE MARK with the POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING OF LOW-LYING COASTAL AREAS. DAMAGING SURF conditions are possible which could cause BEACH EROSION between Bunbury and Cape Leeuwin.

Heavy rainfall is expected with the passage of the front overnight Thursday and continuing into Friday. Falls between 30 and 50 millimetres along the west coast with isolated heavier falls possible extending up the west coast to Carnarvon. This front is the first in a series of significant fronts to affect the southwest of the state and brings to an end an extended dry period through much of the South West Land Division.

Further fronts are expected over the weekend and into early next week. The winds ahead of the front on Thursday and Friday are expected to be windier than a typical front. The fronts on Saturday and Sunday are also expected to be windier than a typical front and it is likely that Severe Weather Warnings will be issued for these events.

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE:

If your home has been badly damaged by a storm, call the SES on 132 500

In a life threatening situation call 000

KEEP UP TO DATE:

Visit www.emergency.wa.gov.au, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dfes_wa, Facebook: https://facebook.com/dfeswa