Severe Weather Warning Issued Across The NSW Coast

The strong, damaging winds that have been crashing through our coastal cities and towns these past few days will continue today, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a Severe Weather Warning for damaging winds.

Locations which may be affected include Sydney, Newcastle, Gosford, Wollongong, Port Kembla, Kiama, Huskisson and Ulladulla.

“DAMAGING WINDS, averaging 60 to 75 km/h with peak gusts in excess of 90 km/h, are possible from Monday afternoon for the Sydney coastal fringe, the Hunter coastal fringe (including the Central Coast), the Illawarra coastal fringe, the far South Coast and the coastal fringe of the Lower Mid North Coast. Damaging winds for the far South Coast may begin as early as Monday morning. Areas of the coastal fringe exposed to southerly winds are most at risk.”

Surf and swell conditions have been labeled as “hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, and swimming,” with a separate Hazardous Surf Warning also issued.

Thankfully, winds are expected to ease early Tuesday morning as the trough moves away.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

- Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

- Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony.

- Keep at least 8 metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.

- Report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.



- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132 500.

