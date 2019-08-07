Severe Weather Warning - Strong And Squally Winds Developing

Severe Weather Warning - for DAMAGING WINDS

For people in Central, Mallee, South West, Northern Country, North Central, West and South Gippsland, Wimmera and parts of East Gippsland and North East Forecast Districts.

Strong and squally winds developing later today.

Weather Situation: A strong cold front will reach western Victoria late this afternoon before crossing the remainder of the State on tonight and Friday morning. An associated deep low-pressure system is forecast to cross Bass Strait overnight Thursday into Friday.

Ahead of the forecast severe weather, now's a good time to prepare your home. Remember to secure loose items such as outdoor furniture and check to ensure gutters, downpipes and drains are clear. pic.twitter.com/TfOgyrrN3R — VICSES News (@vicsesnews) August 7, 2019

DAMAGING WEST TO NORTHWESTERLY WINDS, averaging 60 to 70 km/h with peak gusts of 90 to 100 km/h are expected to develop across western parts of the warning area later THIS AFTERNOON before extending across remaining parts of the warning area TONIGHT and early FRIDAY.

Peak wind gusts may reach up to 110 km/h about the southwest and central coasts and elevated terrain (above 500 metres), while about the Alpine region (above 1200 metres) peak gusts are expected to reach 120 km/h.

Blizzards are likely about the Alpine region (above 1200 metres) around dawn TODAY then through much of TONIGHT and Friday morning.

Winds are expected to ease over the western and central parts of the warning area during Friday morning.

Locations which may be affected include Mildura, Horsham, Warrnambool, Bendigo, Shepparton, Seymour, Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Traralgon, Mt Baw Baw, Mt Buller, Mt Hotham and Falls Creek.

The strongest gusts recorded since midnight:

- 89 km/h at Mt Buller at 3:11am

- 87 km/h at Mt Hotham at 12:29am

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Move vehicles under cover or away from trees;

* Secure or put away loose items around your house, yard and balcony;

* Keep clear of fallen power lines

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: strongest weather system this winter for SE Australia, with possible sleet/snow on #NSW #Qld border. Video current at 12 pm AEST, 7 August 2019. Check warnings at https://t.co/0iBm75CO79 & follow advice from emergency services pic.twitter.com/0rzydto2yC — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) August 7, 2019

The next Severe Weather Warning will be issued by 11:00 am AEST Thursday.