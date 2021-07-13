Severe Weather Wreaks Havoc In Parts Of Western Australia

A cold front of storms is expected to continue in southern parts of Western Australia, winds continue to rampage from Lancelin to Bremer Bay.

Overnight on Monday, winds reached tops of 100kms in both Mandurah and Cape Leeuwin.

Weather bureau Stephen McInerney says conditions should ease through the day, however those in high-risk areas must stay indoors if wild weather picks up.

"There is some strong showers and potentially thunderstorms moving through now. There is the risk we see pretty strong gusts along the west coast." McInerney said.

"Once we get to the latter part of the afternoon the risk will start decreasing."

The southern part of the state has copped torrential rain in the past 48 hours - a possible tornado has ripped the roof off a home in Eagle Bay and torn down multiple trees.

The Destructive winds are expected to last until at least Tuesday night, with a deep low pressure weather system tracking various regions.

