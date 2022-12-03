Sex Outside Of Marriage To Be Made Illegal In Bali

Bali could soon be introducing new laws making sex outside of marriage illegal.

The new laws could prove to be an issue for Australian visitors with the Indonesia’s criminal code making sex outside of marriage punishable by law.

The morality law was previously dismissed back in 2019 following several protests across the country.

The Aceh province of northern Indonesia currently live under sharia law while Bali is a mostly Hindu province.

Despite Bali’s more liberal political view, the new laws will be applicable across all of Indonesia for both citizens and tourists.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

The proposal is set to be signed by President Joko Widodo by mid-December.

The new laws will also penalise people for living together outside of marriage and insulting the president.

According to a draft of the new law, sex outside of marriage can only be reported by a small number of people such as close family members which could provide Australian visitors with some protection.

Those who do breach the laws could be facing a maximum of one year behind bars.

The Indonesia Employers’ Association deputy chair Shinta Widjaja Sukamdani told Reuters that the new laws are likely to “do more harm than good”.

“For the business sector, the implementation of this customary law shall create legal uncertainty and make investors reconsider investing in Indonesia,” she said.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.