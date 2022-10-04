Sexual Harassment And Violence Rife For Dating App Users

An Australian study has revealed a “significant proportion” of people on mobile dating apps have experienced sexual harassment, aggression, and physical violence.

The latest findings by the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC) found three-quarters of app users have been the victim of some form of online sexual violence in the past five years.

Of the 9,987 people surveyed, one third reported experiencing in-person dating app facilitated sexual violence (DAFSV).

With nearly 20 per cent of those victims subjected to sexual health abuse such as “stealthing”, when a condom is removed without consent.

The report also found that sexual harassment was not isolated to a single incident, instead users said they experienced sexual violence online and in-person multiple times from different perpetrators.

Incidents of online and in-person DAFSV were also found to be significantly higher among LGB+ communities.

“This is highly concerning given the significant and potentially long-term impacts associated with these victimisation experiences,” the study said.

‘These impacts include poorer health and wellbeing, including overall life satisfaction, social isolation and lower self-esteem, as well as increased risk of re-victimisation.”

The AIC concluded the findings highlighted the need for greater safety for dating app users with easier reporting processes, tougher ID verification to ban perpetrators, and censorship of explicit images.

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800-RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au .

