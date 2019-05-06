Shades of BLUE! The latest production to hit the Bijou

They’re talented, zany, energetic and… experienced. And the Super Troupers are coming back to the Bijou Theatre for three performances this weekend (beginning Friday May 10).

The production Shades of Blue, directed by Shirley Clark with assistance from Sally Ashbil (assistant Director) and Lyn Penketh (Producer), has been inspired by a boot scooting-type dance of the same name. From that original piece of music the show blossomed with the running theme of blue pertinent throughout.

The word from rehearsals is that the script, set and routines all combine to make this upcoming show possibly the best one Super Trouper’s have ever done!

You can hear how the show is shaping up and just how good it’s going to be at the following audio from the Sean for Breakfast Show!

Shades of Blue is on this weekend, a Friday evening show and two weekend matinee shows on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the Senior Citizens Centre Monday to Friday from 9am to 4pm, and the price of a ticket… a STEAL at just $15 a pop.

Esperance doesn’t always get the opportunity to participate in such a high quality show, so make sure you don’t miss out!