Shane Edwards Also Ruled Out Of Tomorrow Night's Clash With Adelaide

Stand-in skipper Shane Edwards has also been ruled out of tomorrow night's clash with Adelaide.

Edwards will miss with hamstring tendonitis, and is expected to return after the bye.

It adds to Richmond's growing injury list, with skipper Trent Cotchin also ruled out earlier today.

"Funny you ask me that, (Cotchin)'s not going to play, he's sore. It puts a bit more pressure on, but that's all right," Richmond head of football Neil Balme told reporters at Melbourne Airport.

"He's just a bit sore in the hamstring, but it's not the same. I reckon if he hadn't have had the problem before, he would have played.

"The fact we're playing on the Thursday makes it more difficult. If we'd played on Saturday or Sunday [he was a chance], but we won't take the risk."