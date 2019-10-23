Shane Warne Explains Cricket's Newest Format 'The Hundred'

The Sheik of Tweak, Shane Warne, joined the Hot Breakfast this morning to explain cricket's newest craze.

The new format 'The Hundred' is a 100-ball per side format that will be played in England next year.

Some of the biggest cricket stars in the world will be involved, including Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell Aaron Finch & David Warner.

Warney is the head coach of the 'London Spirit' franchise & was involved in building his squad.

LISTEN TO WARNEY EXPLAIN HOW IT ALL WORKS:

The Triple M Cricket fan podcast also ran through 'The Hundred' and what we can expect: