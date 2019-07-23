Shane Warne Identifies How Australia Will Retain The Ashes On British Soil

Australia's greatest ever leg spinner Shane Warne has identified how Australia can retain the Ashes in England.

The last time the Australian Cricket Team won an Ashes Series on British soil was back in 2001, but speaking to Triple M's Hot Breakfast this morning, Shane Warne said the Aussie bowling team heading over for this year's Ashes was the best in a long time.

"We haven't won over there (in the UK) for a long time, but I think we're a good chance," Warnie told Triple M.

"Our bowling that we have for Australia is the best we've ever sent over there."

One of those bowlers Warne was referring to was Victorian paceman James Pattinson.

Pattinson hasn't played a Test Match for Australia in over three years, due to continuous battles with injury, but Warne says his recent form can't be ignored.

"I saw him bowl in the Shield Final, and even when he played for Australia, he's a bull," Warne said.

"And the conditions over there; he bowls a beautiful length.

"In England you have to bowl a fraction longer, and that's the length Pattinson bowls."