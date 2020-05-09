Shane Warne Says He’s Getting A New Version Of His Famous BBQ Mural Made

Shane Warne’s famous mural of people he’d like to party with went viral five years ago, and today he said he wants to commission a new one.

On a surprise appearance on the Saturday Rub, he said he wants to make a new, cricket themed version.

“I’m doing another painting about my favourite cricketers that I played with and against,” Warney said.

“I’m doing like a dressing room scene.

“Whether it be Viv Richards, or Ian Botham, Dennis Lillee, some of my favourite cricketers I love watching, and some of the ones that I played with.

“So I’ve got that painting coming as well.”

Warney also discussed the original mural, which features such luminaries as Bruce Springsteen, Jack Nicholson, JFK, Marilyn Monroe and Dimitri Mascarenhas.

Warney also discussed meeting Michael Jordan, the baggy green cap and losing poker games with good hands.

