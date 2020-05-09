Shane Warne Speaks About Refusing To Wear His Baggy Green To Wimbledon

Shane Warne made a surprise appearance on the Saturday Rub today, and discussed refusing to wear his baggy green cap at Wimbledon.

LISTEN HERE:

“I cherished my baggy green cap, it was with me every time we played,” Warney said.

“We wore it for the first session every time, and it sat next to me in the dressing room wherever I was all around the world.

“But… I always believed that you didn’t have to wear the baggy green cap to say how much you loved playing cricket for Australia.

“So the stuff that they go on about, the fabric of the baggy green and all this stuff that they go on about, I don’t sign in and buy in to that.

“I loved playing cricket for Australia, and I didn’t need to wear that cap or have that verbal diarrhoea about it, I just enjoyed playing cricket for Australia.

“I always felt that if I wore a white floppy hat or wore my baggy green cap it meant exactly the same, I was playing for Australia. I didn’t need to wear it to bloody Wimbledon, which was just sickening, that they’d wear it to Wimbledon.

“I actually refused, myself and Mark Waugh refused, but some of those other guys, yeah, they wore it… sitting at Wimbledon in you green baggy cap, come on mate, please.

“Give us a spell. That was embarrassing, that was embarrassing.”

Warney also discussed meeting Michael Jordan, losing with good poker hands and his new painting.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!