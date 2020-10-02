Shane Warne Tries To Recruit Juddy To Advanced Hair!
On the Friday Huddle
We were joined by a very special guest on the Friday Huddle tonight, none other than cricketing legend Shane Warne!
After a bit of feedback to Juddy about his look as a bald man, Warney intervened to offer him a very enticing alternative.
Warney gave Juddy the hard sell on the benefits of regaining his feathers!
LISTEN HERE:
Juddy left the door open to an endorsement deal with the boys speculating how much it'd cost for Advanced Hair to make it happen!
Warney took a more serious turn towards the end of the interview and discussed Steve Smith, his role at the IPL, the sad passing of his mate Dean Jones & much more.
Catch the full chat here: