Shane Warne Tries To Recruit Juddy To Advanced Hair!

We were joined by a very special guest on the Friday Huddle tonight, none other than cricketing legend Shane Warne!

After a bit of feedback to Juddy about his look as a bald man, Warney intervened to offer him a very enticing alternative.

Warney gave Juddy the hard sell on the benefits of regaining his feathers!

LISTEN HERE:

Juddy left the door open to an endorsement deal with the boys speculating how much it'd cost for Advanced Hair to make it happen!

Warney took a more serious turn towards the end of the interview and discussed Steve Smith, his role at the IPL, the sad passing of his mate Dean Jones & much more.

Catch the full chat here: