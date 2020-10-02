Shane Warne Tries To Recruit Juddy To Advanced Hair!

We were joined by a very special guest on the Friday Huddle tonight, none other than cricketing legend Shane Warne!

After a bit of feedback to Juddy about his look as a bald man, Warney intervened to offer him a very enticing alternative. 

Warney gave Juddy the hard sell on the benefits of regaining his feathers! 

Juddy left the door open to an endorsement deal with the boys speculating how much it'd cost for Advanced Hair to make it happen!

Warney took a more serious turn towards the end of the interview and discussed Steve Smith, his role at the IPL, the sad passing of his mate Dean Jones & much more. 

2 October 2020

