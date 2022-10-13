Share Prices Skyrocket As Qantas Boss Predicts “Remarkable Turnaround” In Profit

Despite the global hike in fuel prices, Australia's largest airline has predicted a “remarkable turnaround” in profit.

Qantas Boss Alan Joyce on Thursday announced an estimated underlying profit of between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion for the first half of FY23.

“The main drivers have been strong travel demand both domestically and internationally,” Mr Joyce said.

Returning to the black six months earlier than previously expected, the airlines shares took off shortly after Joyce made the announcement by 12.6 per cent to $5.82 in early trading.

The upturn follows $7 billion in accumulated losses since 2020 due to the pandemic, staff shortages, increased flight cancellations and baggage mishandling.

Meantime, Qantas is offering to increase wages by three per cent in a bid to stop more than 1500 cabin crew from striking over a new enterprise agreement they say will worsen working conditions.

Likely to cause more flight delays it comes amid complaints over staff shortages, flight cancellations and major setbacks.

However, the Qantas boss has denied that management was at odds with staff.

“There is disengagement with a couple of union leaders, not with our employee base,” Mr Joyce said.

“Most employees are very pleased we’re offering $10,000 bonuses and significant improvements to staff travel. Don’t misrepresent a couple of union members with a grudge as representative of employees.” - Qantas CEO Alan Joyce

