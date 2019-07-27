Sharks Coach John Morris Addresses The ‘Culture Issues’ At The Club

Cronulla Sharks coach John Morris has addressed the culture issues at the club after a few reports from the media during the week indicated their was a fair bit of unrest at the club.

Speaking off the back of his side’s win over the Cowboys, snapping their five-match losing streak, Morris told Triple M Saturday NRL the Sharks are a tight-knit group rubbishing claims of a player unrest and in-fighting.

This was part of an extended chat with Morris who also addressed the issues with Shaun Johnson, Andrew Fifita and Josh Dugan as his side look to make a run for a Top Eight spot; hear the full chat below.