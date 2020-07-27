Sharon Osbourne Gives Update On Ozzy's Health

After a couple of years of health struggles the Prince of Darkness is going well, according to his wife Sharon Osbourne.

Ozzy's health issues have forced tour cancellations both overseas and here in Australia, with the Osbourne's revealing earlier this year he has been diagnosed with Parkinsons disease (read more here).

The Prince of Darkness has shown signs of improvement and even working on a new album according to Ozzy’s wife Sharon in a recent interview with Jackass Steve-O on his podcast this week.

If Ozzy's latest album, Ordinary Man is anything to go by, this next one is going to be good.

