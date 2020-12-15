Sharon Osbourne Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

Article heading image for Sharon Osbourne Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

Image: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, facebook

News just in, rock icon Sharon Osbourne has announced she has tested positive to covid-19.

The talk show host, music manager and wife of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to announce she has tested positive to cover-19. In the announcement she said her husband Ozzy has tested negative and Sharon is recuperating at a location away from her husband.

It was only weeks ago the Osbourne family home went into lockdown after a staff member tested positive.

See the announcement:



Our thoughts are with Sharon for a speedy recovery.

Cassie Walker

14 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

