Sharon Osbourne Has Tested Positive For Covid-19

News just in, rock icon Sharon Osbourne has announced she has tested positive to covid-19.

The talk show host, music manager and wife of metal icon Ozzy Osbourne took to social media to announce she has tested positive to cover-19. In the announcement she said her husband Ozzy has tested negative and Sharon is recuperating at a location away from her husband.

It was only weeks ago the Osbourne family home went into lockdown after a staff member tested positive.

See the announcement:







Our thoughts are with Sharon for a speedy recovery.





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!