Sharp Bend Protection Measures Will Be Applied To Gogeldrie Weir Access Road

A new level of safety precautions will be put in place for the Gogeldrie Weir Access Road private driveway following the Council's September meeting.

The Leeton Shire Council have made the decision to install barriers and to upgrade existing warning signage to ensure the access road meets regulation.

Concerns were initially raised, regarding the hairpin bend on the private access driveway, by the elected members of the Gogeldrie Weir Recreational Facility Committee of Council.

After thorough investigation into the concerns of the elected members by Council's engineering staff, it was decided that the current signage could be altered to better reflect the current dangers the access road presents, however, this alone would not be enough.

Mayor Maytom moved a motion to have guard rails installed as well to prevent any fatal accidents from occurring in the future.

Funding for the project will cost up to $35,000 and will be sourced from the Council's Infrastructure Reserve.

