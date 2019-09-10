Sharp Dressed Ryan Takes Home Stacey

Ryan Maldenis has won the Avon Footy Association's highest individual honour, the Stacey Medal.

Polling 20 votes, the Quairading player says the club is like a second home to his Perth based family who join him regularly at matches during the home and away season.

And on good advice from Bulls coach Paul Dilena, Maldenis was looking the part with a full 3 piece suit.

Maldenis spoke to Triple M footy after his acceptance speech on the big night.

Other winners for the night include.

Adele Simmons Award for Avon Netball MVP - Kimberley Burton - Cunderdin Netball Club

The Ian And Wendy McNeil Medal A Reserve Fairest and Best - Reynold McIntosh, Federals Football Club

Leading "A" Reserve Goal Kicker - Raymond Griffiths, Kellerberrin Tammin with 48 goals

Triple M/Baxters Rural Centre Footballer Of The Year - Jake Dowding, Kellerberrin/Tammin

Thanks again to Greenhills Tavern for hosting the night and well done to all the winners.