‘Shattered Beyond Words’: Tributes Flow For 20-Year-Old Motocross Rider Killed In Victorian Event

Twenty-year-old Brayden Erbacher tragically lost his life whilst competing in a motocross championship in Victoria on Sunday morning.

The Queenslander was competing in the Penrite ProMX Championship 2023 at Wonthaggi when he crashed and sustained fatal head injuries. It is understood several other bikes landed on him during the first-round incident.

Paramedics were immediately called to the scene but Erbacher sadly passed away.

His parents were among the spectators who witnessed the tragic events unfold.

The event was cancelled following the tragic incident, and Motorcycling Australia released a statement, saying: "While the incident is being investigated, there will be no further comment at this time.”



“A statement will be made in due course."

Police are preparing a report for the coroner.

Tributes are flowing in memory of the young motocross rider who is being remembered as a kind-hearted and generous larrikin.

His brother Damon wrote on Instagram: "You were the best big brother and I looked up to you every single day. You guided me through life to this point and for that, I'll always be grateful. I'll forever be grateful for the time spent with you, you always were my No.1 role model, and the way you carried yourself through life is an inspiration... you'll always be my big bro."

Erbacher's mother, Corinne, who was present at the race, expressed her devastation in a statement to Nine News, saying she was “shattered beyond words”.



"On behalf of the family, we would like to thank the whole motocross community for their support today while our whole world fell apart,” she added.



“Brayden touched the lives of so many, and we were so proud to call him our son."

As to the wider community, the Manjimup Motor Cycle Club has since issued a statement asking all competitors and attendees at the first round of the South West Championship Series next Sunday to wear black armbands in his memory.

"For a sport that can bring great happiness and elation, it also comes with times of great heartbreak and sorrow," the club said.

