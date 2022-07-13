'Shattered' Munster's COVID Nightmare Revealed
'Hadn't Been Well'
Getty
Triple M's and former Maroons star Wendell Sailor has lifted the lid on the moments leading up to Cameron Munster's shock COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of Wednesday night's Origin decider.
Sailor, who spoke with Munster on Wednesday morning, revealed the Maroons playmaker "hadn't been well" following a bout with influenza.
While a battle with influenza was already a serious concern for Munster, it was during a game of golf with teammates last week where things took a turn for the worst.
"He wanted to play... he's pretty shattered about it," Sailor told Triple M's Rush Hour.
