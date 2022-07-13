'Shattered' Munster's COVID Nightmare Revealed

'Hadn't Been Well'

Article heading image for 'Shattered' Munster's COVID Nightmare Revealed

Getty

Triple M's and former Maroons star Wendell Sailor has lifted the lid on the moments leading up to Cameron Munster's shock COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of Wednesday night's Origin decider.

Sailor, who spoke with Munster on Wednesday morning, revealed the Maroons playmaker "hadn't been well" following a bout with influenza.

While a battle with influenza was already a serious concern for Munster, it was during a game of golf with teammates last week where things took a turn for the worst. 

"He wanted to play... he's pretty shattered about it," Sailor told Triple M's Rush Hour.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!

a day ago

Triple M NRL
Cameron Munster
State of Origin
Queensland Maroons
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Cameron Munster
State of Origin
Queensland Maroons
Triple M NRL
Cameron Munster
State of Origin
Queensland Maroons
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs