Shaun Burgoyne On Clarko's Coaching Future

Shaun Burgoyne touched on the prospect of the his former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson coaching elsewhere in 2022.

Burgoyne told the Dead Set Legends team that he believes that Clarkson will take a year off next year, but said that the big push from Carlton would be tempting.

"He's pretty adamant he wants to take a year off. He's been coaching Hawthorn for 18 years straight," Burgoyne said.

"Everything that I've seen and been told is that he wants to take a year off and recharge his batteries, and then he's going to have a crack somewhere (in 2022).

"Carlton seem to be coming pretty hard for him, so it's pretty hard to turn them down... But from what I believe he's taking the year off."

