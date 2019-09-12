Shaun Burgoyne Signs One-Year Deal With Hawthorn

Shaun Burgoyne is staying at the Hawks.

The 376-gamer will play on at Hawthorn after signing a one-year contract extension, despite interest from rival clubs.

“We’re thrilled that Shaun has re-committed to the Hawks,” Hawthorn general manager of football Graham Wright said.

“He has put a lot of time into this decision, weighing up the best option for both he, his family and the club, so we’re really pleased with the outcome.

“He’s such an integral player for us and his influence extends far beyond his on-field ability.

“He sets a great example for his teammates through his work ethic and professionalism, and he is an incredible advocate for his fellow Indigenous players.

“After 18 seasons, Shaun is showing no signs of slowing down which is a testament to both his talent and strength of character.”