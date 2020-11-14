Shaun Higgins Discusses His Move To Geelong

New Geelong recruit Shaun Higgins joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends to discuss his move down to the surf coast.

Higgins discussed why he moved to the Cats and the big commitment for his family to move to with twins on the way!

He also discussed his friendship with fellow recruit Jeremy Cameron and how excited his is to play alongside the Coleman Medalist.

LISTEN HERE:

Higgins went on to say how appreciative he was of the North Melbourne football club and how hard it was to tell his mates that he was moving on.

To round it out, the crew asked him if he had his eye on Gary Ablett's No.4 jumper next year...

