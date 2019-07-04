Shaun Marsh Ruled Out Of 2019 Cricket World Cup After Two Aussies Injured At Training

Disaster has struck the Aussie cricket camp, with Shaun Marsh ruled out of the 2019 Cricket World Cup and Glenn Maxwell also hurt after two incidents in the nets.

Marsh will miss the rest of the tournament with a fractured forearm, with Peter Handscomb drafted into the 15-man squad as his replacement.

He will require surgery on the injury after being struck by a Pat Cummins short ball on Thursday UK time.

Marsh was replacing Maxwell in the exact same net, who suffered a blow from Mitchell Starc on the right forearm minutes beforehand.

He has been cleared of serious damage but is in doubt to take on South Africa on Saturday.

JUST IN | MARSH & MAXWELL INJURED: